On Thursday, March 26, Governor Steve Bullock clarified essential businesses and operations in a Directive where he declared Montanans must shelter in place and stay at home.
We have summarized the list of essential businesses and operations listed in the Directive:
Businesses that sell, manufacture or supply needed products:
Stores that sell groceries, medicine, including medication not requiring a medical prescription, other non-grocery products, and products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences and Essential Businesses and Operations.
Businesses that sell, manufacture, or supply products needed for people to work from home
Businesses that sell, manufacture, or supply other Essential Businesses and Operations with the support or materials necessary to operate.
Businesses that sell electrical, plumbing and heating material.
Manufacturing companies, distributors, and supply chain companies producing and supplying essential products and services.
Food and beverage including production and agriculture:
Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food for consumption off-premises, through in-house delivery, third-party delivery, drive-through, curbside pick-up, and carry-out.
Schools and other entities that typically provide food services to students or members of the public on the condition that the food is provided on a pickup and takeaway basis only.
Food and beverage manufacturing, production, processing, and cultivation.
Businesses that provide food, shelter, and other necessities of life for animals
Businesses that provide equipment, transportation, seed, feed, fertilizer, or other products or services critical to food and livestock production.
Licensed medical cannabis dispensaries and licensed cannabis cultivation centers.
Organizations that provide charitable and social services:
Businesses, religious and secular nonprofit organizations, including food banks, who provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals, those who need assistance as a result of this emergency, and people with disabilities.
Home-based care and services:
Home-based care for adults, seniors, children, and/or people with developmental disabilities, intellectual disabilities, substance use disorders, and/or mental illness.
Caregivers such as nannies who may travel to the child’s home to provide care, and other in-home services including meal delivery.
Residential facilities and shelters:
Residential facilities and shelters for adults, seniors, children, and/or people with developmental disabilities, intellectual disabilities, substance use disorders, and/or mental illness.
Media:
Newspapers, television, radio and other media services.
Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation:
Gas stations, auto supply, auto repair and related facilities.
Bicycle shops and related facilities.
Financial and real estate services:
Banks and consumer lenders.
Critical trades:
Building and Construction Tradesmen and Tradeswomen.
Other trades including but not limited to plumbers, electricians, exterminators, cleaning and janitorial staff for commercial and governmental properties, security staff, operating engineers, HVAC, painting, moving and relocation services.
Other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences, Essential Activities, and Essential Businesses and Operations
Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pick-up services:
Post offices and other businesses that provide shipping.
Delivery services, and businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, goods or services.
Educational institutions:
Public and private pre-K-12 schools, colleges, and universities.
Laundry services:
Laundromats, dry cleaners, industrial laundry services, and laundry service providers.
Transportation:
Airlines, taxis, transportation network providers (such as Uber and Lyft), vehicle rental services, paratransit, and other private, public, and commercial transportation and logistics providers.
Professional services:
Legal services, accounting services, insurance services, information technology services, real estate services (including appraisal and title services).
Critical labor union factions:
Labor union essential activities including the administration of health and welfare funds and personnel checking on the wellbeing and safety of members providing services in Essential Businesses and Operations.
Hotels and motels:
Hotels and motels, to the extent used for lodging and delivery or carry-out food services.
Funeral services:
Funeral, mortuary, cremation, burial, cemetery, and related services.
You can view the complete clarified list of essential businesses and operations in Governor Steve Bullock’s Directive here.