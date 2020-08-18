High school senior hosts online art auction to benefit Poverello Center

MISSOULA - Hellgate High School senior Isabel Nolte has organized an art auction called "Art for Shelter: An artistic experience in Giving" that will benefit the Poverello Center.
“Having lived in Missoula my entire life, I wanted to help my community in any way that I could through my CAS project as the pandemic began to have effects,” said Notle. “That being said, I felt my efforts would be the most useful when put towards peoples that are being immediately impacted by the virus. I had never worked with the Poverello Center before, but this one seemed like a worthy cause, as well as a safe way to help people during a time of need.”
The “Art for Shelter” fundraiser comes at a critical time for the Poverello Center as they deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for the winter. Missoula has seen a dramatic rise in the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness because of the pandemic while at the same time many event-based fundraisers have needed to be canceled over the spring and summer to protect people’s safety.
“We were really excited when Isabel brought this idea to us,” said Jesse Jaeger, Director of Advocacy and Development at the Poverello Center. “We have had to cancel several event fundraisers this spring and summer because of the pandemic and this online art auction is a great way to support the Poverello Center. It is warm out right now but the Poverello Center is already thinking about winter. We are working hard to make sure that we have enough shelter space this winter that follows social distancing protocols. Money raised right now will help us do that."
You can view and start bidding on the art Friday, August 7th by following the link at www.thepoverellocenter.org/artforshelter. The art will also be shown at Frame of Mind and Montgomery Distillery. Bidding will run through August 22nd at 7:00 pm.