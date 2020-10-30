HAVRE, Mont. - The Hill County Health Department announced Friday a resident has died from complications due to COVID-19. The county is also reporting 36 new cases.
The cases include:
- 1 male and 4 females in the 0-9 age range
- 2 males and 3 females in their teens
- 2 males and 2 females in their 20s
- 1 male and 5 females in their 30s
- 4 males and 2 females in their 40s
- 2 males and 2 females in their 50s
- 3 females in their 60s
- 2 males in their 70s
- 1 female in their 80s
Hill County has reported a total of 871 cases of COVID-19; 293 of those cases are active. Twenty-two of those patients are currently hospitalized. To date, 555 residents have recovered from the virus, and 23 have died.