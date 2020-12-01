The Missoula County United Way is giving back to health care workers this year by handing out over 500 visa gift cards.
They are calling the program "Hope for Health Care Heroes" and thanks to a matching grant through the Washington Foundation, community members can show their support too.
"We kicked it off today and on Giving Tuesday, and we have raised several hundred dollars and that is pretty exciting to match," Missoula County United Way CEO Susan Hay Patrick said.
The gift cards will be distributed to health care workers at hospitals, nursing homes, and other care facilities throughout Missoula.
"We are so aware of the sacrifices that front line workers in the health care industry are making for all of us," Patrick said.
Gifts may be made at MissoulaUnitedWay.org/donate, earmarked for Hope for Healthcare Heroes. Checks may be mailed to United Way of Missoula County, 412 West Alder, Missoula, Mont. 59802. And the giving wont end on giving Tuesday
"We like to think we think about this all year round but there is something special about this time of year that makes us think about our neighbors," Patrick said.
United Way hopes to have all the gift cards distributed by Christmas.