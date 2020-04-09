GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Turf Club is canceling the State Fair Race Meet for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus.
The Great Falls Turf Club says it was a decision the club took seriously and made with a heavy heart.
“The Great Falls Turf Club made the decision with consideration of financial stability of the club in order to ensure future racing in Great Falls,” the club wrote in a post.
Horse racing was set to take place during the 2020 Montana State Fair from July 24 through July 26.
