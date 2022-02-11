GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Drive-through testing for COVID-19 from Alluvion Health at the Montana ExpoPark is being reduced.
Starting Monday, Feb. 14, the testing site will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
No testing will be done on Saturdays.
The location will continue to be located at the Montana ExpoPark inside the Family Living Center at 400 3rd St. NW.
Alluvion says the decision to reduce testing hours is due to reduced volumes over the last five weeks and an increase in at-home COVID-19 testing kits.
At-home tests are currently being offered by by the Cascade County Health Department and Alluvion will soon begin distribution as wll.
“Our response to the COVID-19 pandemic has always been and will continue to be based on community need. These past few weeks we have seen a decreased demand for drive-through PCR testing" said Casey Schreiner, Vice President of Strategy and Innovation at Alluvion Health. "We are hopeful that with increased access and utilization of at-home COVID-19 test kits, ongoing community vaccination clinics, and increased K-N95 mask availability, reducing our COVID-19 drive through hours will have minimal effect on public health."
Vaccine clinics will continue to be held by Alluvion, with upcoming clinics being offered on Feb. 16 and Feb. 23 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Paris Gibson Education Center, 2400 Central Ave.
