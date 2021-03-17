After President Joe Biden directed states to make all U.S. adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1, Governor Greg Gianforte announced the vaccines will be made available to all Montanans aged 16 and older by April 1.
But how prepared are some of Montana’s most populated counties?
Butte-Silver Bow Health Department:
According to the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department Facebook, all Butte-Silver Bow residents aged 16 years and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as of April 1.
Residents are asked to call the health department call center for registration information at 406-497-5008.
Cascade City-County Health Department:
Health Officer Trisha Gardner says Cascade County is working closely with health providers in getting as many vaccines as possible.
So far, the health department has gotten an average of 1,600 doses weekly made up largely of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and they have been getting a small amount of Johnson and Johnson vaccines for now.
The Cascade City-County Health Department is not expecting any additional changes outside of doing what they can do to meet the high demand for vaccinations.
Flathead County Health Department:
Flathead County Health Officer, Joe Russell, said the county has plenty of vaccines, and they just need to get them into people’s arms.
Russell is encouraging anyone who wants the vaccine to get their names on their list, no matter what phase they fall into.
If you are a Flathead County resident and would like to get on the vaccination list, you can fill out the vaccine request form on the Flathead County Health Department’s website here, and they will call you when it is your turn to make an appointment.
Lewis and Clark Public Health:
Communications Specialist Damian Boudreau says they will be able to offer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone aged 16 and older and the Johnson and Johnson and Moderna vaccines to everyone 18 years and older on April 1.
Boudreau told Montana Right Now he believes they will be "prepared by all means" to get going with the April 1 deadline.
The first vaccine clinics will be available later in the month and will start making appointments available for the first round of shots for everyone the following week according to Boudreau.
Missoula City-County Health Department:
The Missoula City-County Health Department said they will be ready to go on April 1.
All Missoula County residents aged 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 1 according to a post on the Missoula County Government Facebook.
Information on vaccine appointments will continue to be available online here or by calling 406-258-INFO (4636).
Ravalli County Public Health:
On Facebook, Ravalli County Public Health said though getting the vaccine to all of the county’s residents who want one will take time and be a challenge to local providers, it is a challenge they welcome and are excited to be working together to accomplish.
Due to the large amount of the population that will become eligible for the vaccine, it is likely residents will see changes in existing registration programs, vaccine clinics and possibly even additional providers or large vaccine events in the county.
County residents are being asked to be patient, kind and grace as the community works through the process.
We have reached out to the health departments in Gallatin County and Yellowstone County and are waiting to hear back.