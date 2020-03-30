Right now, a headline is circulating on Facebook that reads "Gov. Bullock Announces All Alcohol Sales Stop March 31 2020."
First and foremost, this is not true. And if you click on the link, it will become very obvious very fast it's clickbait for a prank site.
But it raises the question: how many people scroll right on through their feeds, take that information in as truth, don't click the link, and continue about their day?
Beyond clicking the link, how can you tell what is legitimate news and what is fake?
Here are a few tips from Harvard to help break it down:
1) What is the domain name? ".com" is pretty standard, but be cautious of ".com.co" which isn't always credible.
2) Read the "About Us" section and get an idea of who the author is. Be suspicious if there isn't a lot of information, or if the publisher is using a Gmail address instead of one connected to the site.
3) If the grammar is horrible, it's probably not legitimate. Be wary of articles written in all caps, or ones full of "Click Here" prompts. Even poor spelling can be a good indication of the website's legitimacy.
If you're still unsure if something is real or fake, there are a number of resources available, including the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) and PolitiFact.com.
For specific questions regarding businesses, non-profits, or money-soliciting scams, you can always head to the Better Business Bureau's website.