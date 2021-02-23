BUTTE, Mont. - In Butte, a vaccination clinic is planned for this Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
The clinic will be held at the Butte Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments for a vaccine may be made online at tickets.butteciviccenter.com.-
People can also call the Civic Center box office at 406-497-6401 to make an appointment. People can walk up to the box office window at the following times to see if appointments are available: Mondays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays 10: a.m. to 2 p.m.
Butte has administered 9,204 doses, the eligible population to be vaccinated in the phase is 28,000.
Those arriving at the Civic Center will be required to show identification showing date of birth.
Eligibility for vaccines in Butte are those ages 70 and older, and those ages 65 to 69 with certain underlying health conditions, and other conditions that may place an individual at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications.