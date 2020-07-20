Its being called "The Federal Coin Shortage." and retailers across the country are asking folks to use cards or exact change when making a purchase.
Like other shortages that happened this year, the coin shortage can be tied back to the Coronavirus. US Mints shut down to protect their employees from the virus meaning less coins were in circulation.
While it is being called a shortage, that's not entirely accurate. The coins are still out there, but because of COVID-19, they aren't in circulation like they used to be.
The Federal Reserve Issued this statement explaining how coin circulation should work:
"While there is adequate coin in the economy, the slowed pace of circulation has meant that sufficient quantities of coin are not readily available where needed. With establishments like retail shops, bank branches, transit authorities and laundromats closed, the typical places where coin enters our society have slowed or even stopped the normal circulation of coin."
The Federal Reserve recently announced their "Strategic allocation of coin inventories" in an effort to get coins back in the economy. But the solution doesn't end there, you can help too by having:
"Exact change only please," just like signs asks for in Walmart.
Whether you have a roll of quarters or a full piggy bank at home, The Federal Reserve says spending those coins or exchanging them for cash, will help lessen the effects of the coin shortage.