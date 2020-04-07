HRDC’s Park County Office Receives $10,000 Matching Challenge Donation to Respond to COVID-19 Outbreak Needs

LIVINGSTON – The nonprofit Protecting Paradise is working to help the Livingston Community during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Right now the organization has challenged the community to match contributions up to $10,000 which will be given to the HRDC during April.
HRDC recognizes that many of its customers and community members are more likely to experience significant financial hardship during this outbreak.
The hope is that Protecting Paradise’s donation and those matching will support HRDC’s efforts to respond to the pressing needs of the community including, housing support, emergency shelter, and supplies.
All funds from the challenge grant and any matching donations will be used only for Park County residents.
If you'd like to make a donation you can follow this link.