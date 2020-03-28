HELENA- Even with Governor Steve Bullock’s stay-at-home order in effect, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says regularly scheduled hunting seasons are not canceled.
Spring turkey season, starting April 11 and spring bear season, starting April 15 have not been canceled, however, FWP says, hunters should practice social distancing and follow all COVID-19 response directives from the governor, including limiting group gatherings.
If hunting on private land, landowner permission is required, but FWP advises it be sought by email or phone and not in person.
Since all FWP offices are closed to public access, FWP is reminding anglers and hunters they can purchase or apply for licenses online as well.
If you need assistance with purchasing a license, you can call the FWP licensing center at 406-444-2950.