MISSOULA - University of Montana President Seth Bodnar had one important message for students Thursday, as they navigate the beginning of the school year: Student safety is his number one priority.
The president gave the state of UM address Thursday, and Bodner says the Curry Health Center on Campus has always worked closely with the Missoula City-County Health Department, and this year will be no exception.
"Our UM community and our City-County Health Department have been in very close contact in developing our UM Healthy Fall 2020 Plan," Bodner said.
The plan includes many mitigation measures, from testing, to contact tracing, and on campus quarantine and isolation options.
School administrators even redesigned the standard classroom.
"Our facilities team reconfigured nearly every classroom, and even set up new outdoor classrooms to ensure safe socially distant learning can happen on campus," Bodner said.
Most of spring semester and all of summer term were held online, bringing some advantages to UM.
"Our summer enrollment was up for the 3rd straight year. And enrollment this summer was 32-percent higher than the summer of 2017," Bodner said.
But now with the university inviting students back to campus, not all students are sure they want to come back.
"I think we are seeing students delaying decisions I think we are seeing student make some different decisions and that is impacting enrollment some," Bodner said, "I think our numbers are not as high as they would have been in a pre-COVID scenario."
The finalized enrollment numbers will be released on the fifteenth day of the semester.
Bodnar also addressed how the university plans to offset costs that would normally be brought in by funds from fall sports. He said, the school will reduce spending where they can and call on the support of donors to support student athletes.