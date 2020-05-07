HELENA - Insurance companies are paying back a total of $13 million to 257,000 Montana customers due to the effects of COVID-19 closure orders and limitations.
According to a release from the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, the refund money is largely coming from personal auto insurance with a weighty decrease in driving due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders and shut downs. CSI says the money is also coming from commercial auto, homeowners, liability and medical malpractice.
According to the release from CSI, many insurance companies are able to give out refunds because of less Montanans traveling.
“I’ve worked with insurance companies and expedited my office’s regulatory procedures to get more than $13 million back into Montanans’ hands as soon as possible,” Insurance Commissioner Matt Rosendale said in the release. “A third of Montana adults are already seeing insurance savings, or will be soon. As so many of our friends and neighbors have been laid off, furloughed, or seen their hours reduced, every bit of financial relief helps right now.”