The interim Flathaed County Health Officer has announced her resignation citing a lack of support from the County Commissioners and the Board of Health.
Tamalee Robinson addressed a letter to the commissioners and the board on Friday saying she will not continue working for the Flathead County Health Department after the end of the year.
"It has become clearly evident to me during the past several months that the actions of both the Flathead County Commissioners and the Flathead County Board of Health have been at cross purposes with the goal of maintaining our county’s public health," Robinson said in her letter
She went on to say even with the county's spike in COVID-19 cases, and an increasing number of deaths, the elected officials in the county have continued to block all of Robinson's and the health department's attempts to mitigate a response.
"The commission's and the board's failure to enact or publicly support even the most basic recommendations regarding mask usage, has not only increased public health risk, but it has demonstrated a clear lack of support for the county health department," Robinson said.
Robinson also pointed out the Board of Health has recently failed for the second time to hire a qualified, permanent Public Health Officer. She says the Commissioners and the Board of Health have a toxic relationship with the Health Department making it difficult to recruit an incoming Health Officer.
The resignation letter ends with Robinson pointing out certain biases held by elected officials is what's creating the toxic environment.
"It’s clear that the underlying motivation by several members of your groups is more closely aligned with ideological biases than the simple desire to do what’s best for the health of the community," Robinson said.