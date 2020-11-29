Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT FOR HELEENA ROSALIE HASSETT. SHE IS A 15 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE WITH HAZEL EYES AND BROWN HAIR. SHE IS 5 FOOT 10 INCHES AND 150 POUNDS. HELEENA WAS LAST SEEN LEAVING HER RESIDENCE IN MISSOULA TODAY, NOVEMBER 29TH AT 1 PM. IT IS UNKNOWN WHAT SHE IS WEARING. SHE IS A TYPE 1 DIABETIC AND HAS OTHER HEALTH CONCERNS REQUIRING MEDICATION. SHE LEFT WITHOUT HER MEDICATION AND THERE IS CONCERN FOR HER SAFETY. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT HELEENA, PLEASE CALL MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-552-6300 OR 911.