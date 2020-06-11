With both going out to the ballgame and going out to the movies not an option during the Coronavirus pandemic two Missoula community staples decided to give each other a helping hand. Now introducing movies at the ballpark.
It wouldn't be summer in Missoula without a trip out to Orgen park, so the Paddleheads teamed up with the Roxy Theater and created Centerfield Cinema.
The ballpark allows for safe social distancing, both in the stands and on the field. Families and friends can reserve 10x10 or 20x10 spaces that can fit up to eight peopele.
Plus, there are marked pathways to make sure folks are navigating the stadium safely.
This week for the showing of Purple Rain, the field spaces were sold out!
And moviegoers say, this is a great and safe way to get out of the house.
"The walls were closing in and its summer time and we need to get out and get some social work done out here and also you gotta love prince," Movie goes Lavonne Miller said.
A different movie will be played every Thursday night starting at 7:30.
Next week (June 18th) they will show The Goonies and Mean Girls will air on June 25.