HELENA, Mont. - Lewis and Clark Public Health is urging parents to make a plan to vaccinate children from COVID-19 on or before Wednesday, July 21, to ensure full protection before the first day of school.
“Parents are quickly running out of time to ensure their kids are fully protected from COVID-19,” Drenda Niemann, Health Officer at Lewis and Clark Public Health, said. “The Pfizer vaccine requires five weeks to build full protection – three weeks between first and second doses, and two full weeks after the second dose.”
Of the three vaccines currently approved for use in the U.S. to combat COVID-19, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for individuals aged 12+. The vaccine is a two-dose series and has been shown effective in preventing or lessening the effects of COVID-19, including the Delta variant.
There are several locations around the county where parents can start the two-shot series, including pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals.
For more information on locations you can visit the COVID-19 Hub at www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/.
Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian in order to be administered the Pfizer vaccine.