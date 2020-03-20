KALISPELL- A healthcare worker in Kalispell has been confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A release from Kalispell Regional Healthcare (KRH) says the worker recently traveled and came back to work at KRH. KRH did not say where the worker traveled from.

KRH says once they became aware of the situation, they immediately tested two other individuals and contacted the Flathead City-County Health Department.

The other test results are not currently in.

The release says this situation caused some of their workers to be exposed to COVID-19 and they expect there to be other positives.

KRH Chief Medical Officer Doug Nelson, M.D. says they believe the exposure to be limited and localized but they intend to use an abundance of caution.

Flathead County currently has two confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The Flathead City-County will be holding a press conference Saturday to provide more information.

The full release from KRH:

Kalispell Regional Healthcare learned today that our county has two positive cases of COVID-19. More specifically, one of these positives was a health care worker who had traveled and came back to work at KRH. Once we became aware of this situation, we immediately tested two additional individuals and contacted the Flathead City-County Health Department who is now on site. KRH does not have the results of some of the other tests at this time. This situation caused some of the KRH family to be exposed to COVID-19 and, as such, we expect that there could be other positives.

“We believe this exposure to be limited and localized, however, we intend to use an abundance of caution. We are currently doing all the surveillance, interventions and containment strategies that we have been preparing for weeks,” says KRH Chief Medical Officer Doug Nelson, M.D. “No one wants to hear news of a new virus in their community, however, the community should be reassured that KRH has been working diligently for a long time to prepare for this.”

KRH will continue to communicate with you to keep you abreast of changes in this situation.