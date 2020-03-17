KALISPELL - Kalispell Regional Healthcare (KRH) are setting up a free 24-hour call line for patients who are showing signs of respiratory illnesses to be evaluated until March 24.
“Patients who develop more severe symptoms such as shortness of breath, dehydration, or extreme weakness should call our centralized call center for advice about when and where to seek additional medical care, and whether testing for influenza and COVID–19 is indicated,” KRH Chief Medical Officer Doug Nelson, M.D. said in a release.
According to a release from KRH, there is a very limited supply of testing kits available for COVID-19. The following patients are prioritized to testing, according to the release:
Hospitalized patients who have signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
Patients, including health care workers, with fever or respiratory symptoms who have had close contact with a person who is confirmed or suspected of COVID-19, or who has returned from international travel.
Patients with fever or respiratory symptoms who are over 65, immunocompromised, or have chronic health problems that put them at a higher risk for complications.
“Most patients infected with COVID-19 experience mild symptoms such as fever, cough, and muscle aches and are advised to stay at home and rest, drink plenty of fluids, self-isolate, and take over-thecounter medicines to treat their symptoms,” Nelson said in the release.