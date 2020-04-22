KALISPELL - The Hockaday Museum of Art is offering free emergency art kits for kids that are homebound.
HMA has already distributed over 300 kits to local families in need, as well as to local schools and other non-profits.
Because of the success and response from the community, the museum is offering more kits starting April 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each kit is different and includes a sketchbook, art instructions, Montana themed color pages designed by local artists, surprise materials, and basic supplies like colored pencils, crayons and glue.
Kits are available for contact-free pickup at the Hockaday Museum on Wednesdays and Fridays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. They are located in a box outside the entrance of the museum off of the alley.