KALISPELL, Mont. - Large-scale community vaccination clinics at the Flathead County Fairgrounds are coming to an end on June 22.
The Flathead City-County Health Department announced the last vaccine clinics at the fairgrounds will be held on June 22, however, you can still get the COVID-19 vaccine in the county.
The vaccine will still be offered to those 12-years-old and older in Flathead County by the health department by appointment or walk-in on Tuesdays at the Flathead City-County Health Department Immunization Clinic.
Individuals who would like to receive a vaccine can call 406-751-8119 or submit an online form at flatheadhealth.org.
Local pharmacies, healthcare providers and pop-up clinics are also still being offered throughout Flathead County. If you are interested you can visit flatheadhealth.org or vaccinefinder.org to find out more information about vaccine providers in Flathead County.
“As we shift out of mass vaccination clinics, we want to extend our gratitude and appreciation for all the staff and volunteers who came together to help vaccinate our community,” said Joe Russell, Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department. “These clinics were supported by the tireless efforts of health department staff, Logan Health staff, and many volunteers. Thank you to everyone who helped make these clinics a success.”
According to the Flathead City-County Health Department, as of June 16, 66,152 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Flathead County and 41 percent of county residents have received at least one dose.