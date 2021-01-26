HELENA, Mont. - Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) warns those in the community to only secure free COVID-19 vaccination tickets through legitimate events hosted by Lewis and Clark Public Health.
Links to these events are only posted through the LCPH COVID-19 Hub, and any other events listed on Eventbrite offering COVID-19 vaccine in the county may not be legitimate, they said.
Those looking for tickets should be wary of giving personal information to events offering COVID-19 tickets through non-sanctioned entities.
LCHP said their current COVID-19 vaccination clinics are held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. – any events hosted on Eventbrite falling outside of those hours are not legitimate.
“Our number one goal is to make vaccineS available to the community in a safe and transparent manner,” Drenda Niemann, Health Officer at Lewis and Clark Public Health said. “Those interested in getting vaccinated should sign up for our clinics using only the links on our COVID-19 Hub. If something seems misleading about an event – like the hours are different than what you’ve heard, or there is little to no information about the event – please don’t proceed.”
Community members who believe they may have visited or given information to a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination event should report the event to Eventbrite and local police non-emergency dispatch at 406-457-8866.
All links for vaccine events hosted by LCPH and partners are posted ONLY through their COVID-19 Hub here. Registration links are posted on the Thursday before events go live on Friday mornings.
For the most current available data on local COVID-19 cases you can view the Local COVID-19 Decision Making Dashboard here.
LCPH continues to urge people to do the right thing to protect our community, practice what has been learned over the last few months, such as physical distancing, wearing a face covering, avoiding large gatherings, washing hands and sanitizing surfaces to protect ourselves and others.
If you have questions, please call Lewis and Clark Public Health at 406-457-8900.