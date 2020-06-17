On Montana's road to reopening one woman has found a way to bring the gym out of the normal setting and to you at home.
"Originally my five year plan was to get my own studio and through the COVID experience I've had time to think and this is just something that popped in my head and I thought why not bring the gym to everybody else and so there we have it, Leg Up began," Owner Jen Brehm said.
Shes meeting in parks and back yards, wherever her class feels comfortable. Brehm is changing your "workout" to working "outside."
"We live in such a beautiful place! Who wouldn't want to cycle outside looking at the mountains and having fresh air," Brehm said, "COVID just happened to have a good timing because a lot of people don't wanna go to the gym right now."
Even with gyms reopening across the Big Sky, some folks are still concerned about safety and social distancing.
"It seemed like perfect timing and corona was shutting the gyms down and this is a great alternative, to be outside be active still take a class with somebody and still be socially distant and safe," fitness class attendee Kierney Ross said.
No matter where, or how, her class works out, Brehm said she hopes Leg Up will inspire people to be their best.
"I just want to be a pillar for someone and I want to empower people and make them feel they are capable for anything physically, mentally, emotionally, even through struggle you can over come," Brehm said.
Leg Up classes rotate locations all around Missoula and go on rain or shine.