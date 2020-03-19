HELENA- Legislation was introduced to provide relief to small businesses and lenders in Montana who rely on the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) 504, 7(a) and microloan programs.
The Small Business Debt Relief Act will direct the SBA to pay principal, interest and fees on all products guaranteed by the SBA on behalf of small businesses who use these programs for six months according to a release from Senator Jon Tester.
For one year, new SBA borrowers would also be eligible to apply for six months of relief.
On March 17, it was announced that the SBA announced an Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration for 30 counties in Montana in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
The Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration makes loans available to small businesses and private, non-profit organizations in the designated areas to provide relief from the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak.