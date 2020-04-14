HELENA - The Lewis and Clark County Unified Health Command is pushing community members to continue following social distancing guidelines as the COVID-19 case curve appears to be flattening, they said Tuesday.
So far, there have been 16 people testing positive for coronavirus and two people going to the hospital since first case in the county was reported on March 31, revealing social distancing is helping, according to the release.
Drenda Niemann, health officer with Lewis and Clark Public Health, said in the release, “Our strategies seem to be working, and we’d like to think it’s because of the sacrifices that county residents and businesses are making to stay home and keep social distancing.
The county's health department also added law enforcement the county attorney’s office, local disaster and emergency services, and St. Peter’s Health to the COVID-19 response team, according to Nieman.
Nieman also says communities will slowly reopen throughout the state.
“We know people are eager to get back to life as we knew it,” she said. “We’re eager, too. But we don’t want to lift restrictions too soon and send case counts soaring.”
Niemann also adds it is too early to determine we beat COVID-19 because the amount of confirmed cases is are too low.
“I urge everyone to stay the course, to not let down our defenses,” she said in the release. “It really does seem to be helping, and we want folks to know that. This is what they mean when they say we’re all in this together.”