HELENA, Mont. - With the signing of Montana House Bill 257 by the governor, the face mask requirement in Lewis and Clark County will no longer be enforced, according to a press release.
Businesses can still require customers to wear a mask in their place of business.
“This bill effectively removes nearly 100 years of basic, preventative public health measures used to contain and help prevent the spread of infectious disease,” LCPH Health Officer Drenda Niemann said.
Niemann urges members of the community to continue wearing face coverings in indoor public spaces and to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Moving past COVID-19’s grip on our community relies on each of us to wear our masks in those public places and get vaccinated, Neimann said.
“We are not out of danger yet. We still have cases happening every single day, and several of the COVID-19 variants are present in our community,” Niemann said. “We urge community members to practice personal responsibility. It will take all of us working together to get through this.”
Much like Bill 121, HB 257 requires the formation of a local governing body to adopt public health rules moving forward. Local officials are in early discussion about how to determine the makeup of this governing body.