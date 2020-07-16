HELENA - Lewis and Clark County health officials are reporting the first COVID-19 death in the county Thursday.
The following is the release from Lewis and Clark Public Health on the report:
"Lewis and Clark Public Health is deeply saddened to announce that a Lewis and Clark County resident passed away Tuesday from complications due to COVID-19 infection.
Our team at the health department sends our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of this individual.
“We are greatly saddened by this loss,” said Drenda Niemann, LCPH Health Officer. “This is someone’s family, friend, loved one. While we hoped we would never see this day, it has reached us, and it’s really difficult to see our community affected in this way.”
We urge people to continue being vigilant and supportive of each other as we work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially to the most vulnerable.
Due to privacy and HIPAA concerns, we cannot release details about the individual other than they were over 65."