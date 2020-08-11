HELENA - Lewis and Clark County health officials are reporting the second COVID-19 death in the county Tuesday.
A Facebook post from Lewis and Clark Public Health says the person was a county resident.
Lewis and Clark Public Health will no be releasing any more information on the matter out of respect for the person's family and for privacy reasons.
"Please continue to take measures to protect yourself, your family, neighbors, and our community. Together, we can prevent further illness and death," Lewis and Clark Public Health writes in the post.