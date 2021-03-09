HELENA, Mont. - Lewis and Clark County Public Health is expected to lift COVID-19 restrictions this week, with the exception of the mask requirement.
Lewis and Clark County implemented the COVID-19 Emergency Rules and Regulations, a list of criteria meant to protect county residents and the economy from the spread of COVID-19, last year.
The rules and regulations have six sets of criteria regarding healthcare capacity, case investigations, community compliance, and more. The emergency rules such as number of people at events, capacity restrictions, and hours of operation depends on the cumulative score of the criteria.
LCPH will assess the criteria score at a meeting on Thursday, March 11. If the number is as low as it is expected to be, the restrictions will be lifted. However, LCPH said the face mask rule will remain in place for all public indoor spaces and outdoor spaces where people cannot remain 6-feet apart.
LCPH said if the criteria score is low enough, they will remove restrictions on event sizes, and capacity limits for bars and restaurants.
“It’s encouraging to see our numbers decline and community conditions improve, and a lot of that comes down to our community working together to make that happen,” LCPH Health Officer Drenda Niemann said in the release. “However, it’s important to remember what got us to this point – physically distancing, wearing masks, limiting capacity at establishments and other common-sense practices. It’s vital we keep working together to ensure our numbers continue to stay low. This is not an excuse to drop all personal responsibility. We need to continue to protect our neighbors, friends, and business community by taking care of each other and preventing the spread.”
Nieman added while the criteria score is currently low, if it goes beyond the threshold, restrictions will be reinstated.