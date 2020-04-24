HELENA- Lewis and Clark County will be adopting a directive issued by Governor Steve Bullock and begin lifting some restrictions that were put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The directive was discussed by the City-County Board of Health during its regular meeting Thursday and voted to move forward in concert with the state.
Lewis and Clark County Health Officer Drenda Niemann says the county is cautiously optimistic moving forward and that the responsibility for keeping the community safe continues to lie with everyone as individuals.
Guidance is being developed by Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) to specific types of businesses to help them reopen.
According to a release from LCPH, the documents will provide a summary of the governor’s requirements, as well as health department recommendations for additional protection, which will be available on the LCPH website here.
Guidance for places of worship and “main street” retail businesses, which are allowed to open in the next several days, are currently available.
Businesses that are uncomfortable about opening safely are being encouraged by Niemann to consider staying closed, Niemann saying they don’t have to open just because they’re allowed to.
The health department will monitor the local disease situation closely and they have the authority to reinstate restrictions if circumstances indicate a need Niemann said.
For now, an order closing public and private developed campgrounds until May 31 will remain in place. The order will be considered by Niemann to be rescinded or extended depending on the status of other campgrounds, such as those monitored by the Forest Service and state Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
The campground order does not apply to camping in undeveloped campground areas or to people who live in developed campgrounds.
COVID-19 requirements will continue to be enforced by the health department when it receives complaints. The three-step complaint process involves:
A phone call from the health department to educate a business about the requirements;
An order of corrective action from the health officer detailing steps that must be taken to comply with requirements; and
A citation and/or fine of up to $500 for each day not in compliance.
Residents can direct complaints to 406-457-8900 or publichealth@lccountymt.gov.