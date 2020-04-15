UPDATE 5:30 pm: Lewis and Clark Public Health says with the help of WinCo Foods corporate headquarters they have determined that there has been no employee who tested positive for COVID-19 at the store.
LCPH says they determined where the person lives and contacted the state public health laboratory to find out if any test had been performed on someone with that name and address, and found that none had been.
HELENA- WinCo has released a statement after an employee at the Helena WinCo tested positive for the coronavirus.
A statement from WinCo says the employee who tested positive has been off work for eight days, and they add that the store where the employee was working has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected since the employee went home.
The full statement from WinCo:
“WinCo Foods was informed on April 13, 2020 that an employee owner at our Helena, MT store who has been off work for the past 8 days, has tested positive for the Coronavirus. Employee owners at the store have been notified. The area in the store where this employee owner was working had already been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected since the individual went home, and has been deep cleaned and regularly cleaned and disinfected several times per day in strict accordance with CDC and Health Department guidance, along with our internal protocols.
“To repeat: the employee owner in question has been off work and in self-quarantine for the last 8 days and has not been in the store. The area where the individual worked has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, multiple times, since the employee went home.
“WinCo Foods continues to be very clear with employee owners and customers during this nationwide health crisis that they should stay home and not come to work or the store if they are not feeling well. We have no reason to believe there is any threat or risk of exposure from this to our customers.
“Our number one priority remains the health and well-being of our employee owners and customers along with our unbreakable commitment to remaining open and of service to our communities. WinCo Foods continues to implement metered entry based on store size to control crowds, Social Distancing, cloth mask wearing crowds, check stand shielding and increased frequent spot cleaning of high touch and high traffic areas in our stores. We continue to look at and consider other measures as the national situation continues to evolve.”