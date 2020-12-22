HELENA - Lewis and Clark Public Health announced Tuesday they are in charge of allocating and administering the COVID-19 vaccine to community members in Lewis and Clark County.
LCPH writes they will allocate the vaccine in several stages -- the first stage of vaccines, Phase 1a, is going towards frontline health care workers and long-term care facility residents.
Several representatives from local health organizations and businesses are coming together as a part of the Local COVID-19 Vaccine Coordination Team.
According to a release from LCPH, the team includes local health representatives from St. Peter’s Health, PureView Health Center, Helena Indian Alliance/Leo Pocha Clinic, the Veterans Affairs Hospital, the county’s local Elkhorn Community Organizations Active in Disaster or Elkhorn COAD and local and state Disaster and Emergency Services -- also Walmart, Costco, CVS, Walgreens, Albertsons and Safeway pharmacies.
LCPH wrote the team will factor in advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other local and federal offices as they distribute the vaccine in Lewis and Clark County. LCPH wrote they will be in charge of replying to questions from community members regarding COVID-19 vaccine allocation.
The team is continuing to work on point of the vaccine's distribution development, logistics, communication and informing the public, LCPH wrote in the release.
LCPH wrote information the next stage of vaccine allocation, Phase 1b, is going towards more frontline healthcare workers and frontline essential workers. The next stage's allocation, Phase 1c, is expected to be announced in the future.
LCPH will bring more information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine allocation in Lewis and Clark County as more information becomes available.