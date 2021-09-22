HELENA, Mont. - Due to the uptick in cases in the community, Lewis and Clark Public Health is telling residents and local businesses it's time for a change.
Data shows that in the last two weeks, the county had a 42% increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, compared to the previous 14-days. So far this month, about 20% of cases are in those under the age of 18.
This week, the CDC reported an 11% increase in confirmed COVID-19 hospital admissions compared to the previous week.
Most patients in the hospital with serious illness are unvaccinated, as stated in a release.
Last August there were 67 total positive COVID-19 cases countywide, compared to 615 cases reported in August 2021.
As of Wednesday, 100 lives have been lost due to COVID-19.
As cases continue to soar toward last year’s highest case counts our local hospital reports a Crisis Standard of Care, citing a lack of resources, beds and staff.
In addition, wastewater samples from Helena and East Helena point to a sustained amount of disease in the community, showing there is more virus in our area than is confirmed through testing.
“Cases are headed up, hospital beds are in short supply, and deaths are beginning to climb once again,” LCPH Health Director Drenda Niemann said. “We feel like a broken record, but every individual in the community has the power to slow and stop the spread of this virus. We all must act now.”
That's why Lewis and Clark Public Health is calling on the community to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:
- Getting vaccinated. The more people who are vaccinated, the less spread we will see in our communities.
- Avoiding large group gatherings. The more people present at any event increases the likelihood of transmission of COVID-19.
- Wearing a mask in public indoor spaces, especially when keeping a safe distance of more than six feet is difficult.
- Staying at least six feet away from other people. This remains one of the easiest ways to prevent the spread of the virus, especially when combined with masking.
- STAYING HOME when they have symptoms of COVID-19, leaving their home only to attend medical appointments or get tested.
- Washing hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water.