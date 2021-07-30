Containing the Coronavirus generic image - The Vault

HELENA, Mont. - Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) is recommending people wear face coverings when indoors in public settings, regardless of vaccination status.

According to a release, Lewis and Clark County is now considered an area of “substantial” community transmission for COVID-19, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

LCPH Health Officer, Drenda Niemann said the community must, once again, come together to ensure our cases don’t rise higher.

“We’re in a different place now with the pandemic. The Delta variant causes more severe illness and spreads much more easily. People know what to do – practice social distancing, avoid large crowds, and wash their hands,” she said. “But the most important thing individuals can do to prevent the spread or effects of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated, then help your family and friends get vaccinated. It’s the only way to stop this pandemic.”

You can view data on the spread of COVID-19 on the CDC website here.

At this time, LCPH says they are working on incorporating data from the CDC into their COVID-19 hub and Decision Making Dashboard, which is anticipated to be completed early next week.

