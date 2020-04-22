HELENA- Lewis and Clark Public Health's Health Officer Drenda Niemann says they are developing guidance to help businesses and the county reopen on schedule.
Niemann said in a release that they have reviewed the governor’s plan and are working to have guidance ready by Friday for businesses that are allowed to open starting next week.
“We do recommend that each business develop a written plan outlining how they’ll implement social distancing and other protective measures in their own unique environment,” Niemann said, adding that their goal is to ensure customers and employees can patronize businesses as safely as possible.