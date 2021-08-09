HELENA, Mont. - Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) says municipal wastewater data from Helena shows roughly a 1,100% increase from the week before in the amount of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
According to a release from LCPH, increased concentration of the virus in wastewater has been followed by increases in cases in the cities of Helena and East Helena.
On July 26, virus concentrations in Helena wastewater were measured by Carroll College researchers at approximately 16,000 genomic copies per liter (gc/l).
The report for the Thursday before shows about 193,000 copies of the virus per liter of wastewater.
Wastewater concentrations in East Helena were roughly the same as the week before.
“The new results point to a large amount of disease in the community, which could correlate with the current significant rise in local disease identified through diagnostic testing and could, more importantly, indicate many individuals are infected with the virus but haven’t been tested,” the release reads.
Residents are being asked to be careful when out in public and to closely follow established protocols to avoid the disease by the local vaccination team.
Data could serve as an early indicator of an increase in the respective communities LCPH said.
According to the release, the wastewater is collected by the City of Helena and the City of East Helena wastewater treatment plans and sent to Carroll College on a weekly basis for testing.
Carroll College then processes the samples and provides a report to the cities and LCPH.
You can see the current wastewater data on the COVID-19 hub here by clicking on the “Wastewater Testing” tab.