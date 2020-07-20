LINCOLN Co., Mont. - The Lincoln County Health Department is hosting an online "emergency meeting" Monday to talk about the county's July 17 draft local order and hear feedback from the community.
Lincoln County's July 17 draft order regards face coverings and social distancing among businesses, government offices, public indoor spaces and organized outdoor activities within the county.
According to a Facebook post from the LCHD, the Board of Health will be hosting the meeting on Zoom beginning at 5 p.m.
LCHD directs anyone who would like to share their feedback in the Zoom meeting to click "raise hand" under "participants" during the public comment for the Board of Health to call on participants. Those dialing in using audio only will need to press *9 to be called on. LCHD asks each person's feedback to last no longer than three minutes.
LCHD asks those sharing comments to limit topics regarding the meeting. Those who wish to comment on the governor's mask mandate are asked to contact the governor's office at 855-318-1330.