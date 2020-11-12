EUREKA, Mont. - Lincoln County High School is moving classes online beginning Thursday due to a recent surge in COVID-19 quarantines and cases.
Remote learning within the high school with take place through Thanksgiving break.
The middle school and elementary schools will still have school on-campus at this time.
High schoolers need to stay in communication with their teachers and finish all their assignments, EPS writes in a Facebook post.
EPS is encouraging all high schoolers to stay off school-grounds throughout the course of the school closure, this includes the gym and weight room.
EPS says they will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Contact the school office or the Central Office for further details.
EPS advises to keep practicing social distancing, hand washing and mask-wearing.
