Lincoln County health officials have confirmed the first coronavirus-related death in the state was a Lincoln County man.
G. Scott Tomlin tells The Western News, he wasn't able to speak to his 77-year-old father, Jim Tomlin, before he died at a hospital in Kalispell. Jim was reported to be the first case of COVID-19 in Lincoln County and the first patient to die from the disease in the state.
In a Facebook post, Scott detailed his father's final days before he needed to be placed on a ventilator and in a medically-induced coma. Scott wrote the doctor gave Jim a 5% chance of survival before the decision was made to take him off the ventilator.
"Last rites were given over the phone," Scott wrote. "His wife got to say good bye and that [his] children love him, over the phone."
The Weather News reports that a second positive case was reported by Lincoln County health officials on March 26. Health officials noted the person had had direct contact with a known positive case. Additional details are about the individual involved are being withheld to protect the protect the privacy of the patient and their family.