LINCOLN COUNTY, Mont. - The Lincoln County Health Department announced three more COVID-19 deaths Thursday occurring between November 2020 through December 2020.
In a Facebook post, LCHD wrote the Office of Vital Statistics explores into death certificates and informs the Department of Public Health and Human Services of unreported deaths caused by communicable diseases.
LCHD continued there are many reasons why they failed to notice these deaths.
"For example, a lab could have been missed by us or not sent by the facility taking the lab," LCHD wrote. "Another way is that the individual was lost to follow-up or, in other words, we were unable to get a hold of them or their family."
