COVID-19 vaccine

LINCOLN Co., Mont. - Health officials are reaching out to parents to get their 16 to 18 year olds with certain medical conditions vaccinated for COVID-19 in Lincoln County.

According to a Facebook post from the Lincoln County Health Department, the following medical conditions qualify for a vaccination:

  • Cancer
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • COPD
  • Down Syndrome
  • Heart conditions
  • Solid organ transplant
  • Severe obesity (BMI over 40)
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Type 1 or 2 diabetes
To schedule a vaccine appointment, LCHD asks parents to call 406-293-6925 Monday or Tuesday. 

Tags

News For You