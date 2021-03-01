LINCOLN Co., Mont. - Health officials are reaching out to parents to get their 16 to 18 year olds with certain medical conditions vaccinated for COVID-19 in Lincoln County.
According to a Facebook post from the Lincoln County Health Department, the following medical conditions qualify for a vaccination:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions
- Solid organ transplant
- Severe obesity (BMI over 40)
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 1 or 2 diabetes
To schedule a vaccine appointment, LCHD asks parents to call 406-293-6925 Monday or Tuesday.