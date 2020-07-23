Safety is no laughing matter and one local comedian is doing her part to makes sure folks can enjoy her show from at least six feet away.
for the last two years Sarah Aswell has been performing stand up comedy at Ten Spoon Winery but thanks to COVID her normal schedule has been thrown out of wack.
"Its been 4 months since I"ve been on stage in any capacity its exciting its really scary I feel rusty comedians usually practice several times a week so going a few months most of us have never done before," Aswell said.
While she might have a few butterflies in her stomach, Aswell is confident her show will be safe for all attendants.
"I've turned down a lot of shows during COVID that I have just felt not great about and this is an opportunity to make a show the way that I want to make it that's safe for everybody where they feel comfortable enough to laugh," Aswell said, "you cant have comedy show unless your have comfort.'
There will be limited seats, masks are required, the bar will be set up outside and on top of social distancing in the crowd they are making sure the performers stay safe too by giving everyone their own microphone.
But the performers aren't the only ones excited they are getting back on stage.
"Its been a long time since the last time the comedians were here and we are sure glad to have them back," Ten Spoon Owner Andy Sponseller said.
Because everyone needs a laugh.
"Ya, we are not essential workers but we do provide a service that we need, that humanity needs," Aswell said.
The first live comedy shows will be at ten spoon winery next Thursday at 7 pm. Aswell hopes to have at least two more shows before September.