The following was sent to us from Brush Crazy, letting everyone know of their 'to- Gogh' art projects that are sterilized and ready to be picked up for your time during quarantine:
Dawn Marsh, owner of Brush Crazy 3/17/2020
Great Falls MT - Brush Crazy is offering a great alternative to getting creative during this season of social distancing. Pick up your to-gogh projects at Brush Crazy 315 Central Ave Great Falls MT 59401 during regular business hours that can be found at www.brushcrazy.com and click to the GF location to view the calendar. The friendly staff of artists will include all the supplies you will need to make fun art a part of your “new” lifestyle, painting from the comfort of your own home or business. A $10 deposit will be taken for supplies, when they are returned, your deposit will be refunded. All items are sanitized before and after leaving the building.
You can e-mail requests to studio1@brushcrazy.com or call the studio 406-315-4260 for more information. The studio is still available for walk in customers and to choose your own projects to take home..
Brush Crazy is a locally run business that offers customers the opportunity to get creative with Canvas, Wood, Ceramics, Mosaicas and Clay. We have the largest selection in Montana! Where Art meets Entertainment and customers can paint their way to fun!