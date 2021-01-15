HELENA, Mont. – Despite the recent changes from Governor Greg Gianforte, Lewis and Clark County said they will continue to enforce local business closing time rules and limits on gatherings. An event plan is required for any gathering between 25 and 250 participants. Events with more than 250 participants are not permitted.
Lewis and Clark Public Health reminds local businesses that all local public heath rules remain in effect in the county, including the requirement of face coverings for all patrons over the age of five.
Businesses refusing to enforce face covering and other local mandates are subject to corrective action orders and possible legal action from the county attorney’s office. Members of the community are urged to report any businesses that do not enforce face covering rules by calling 406-457-8900 and selecting option one at the prompt.
“Lewis and Clark Public Health is committed to doing what it takes to protect our community from the ongoing local impacts of COVID, and we follow the science,” Eric Merchant, Lewis and Clark Public Health’s Disease Control and Prevention Division administrator said. “The protections provided by masking, physical distancing, and avoiding unnecessary gatherings are significant and clear. As we look forward to longer-term protection through local mass vaccination, we all need to remember that we are still in a tough spot with COVID and our local healthcare system remains stressed.”
“We know the public and many of our local businesses are weary, but this is not the time to lose focus and let COVID cause further unnecessary suffering and death in our community,” Merchant added. “To help this effort, we maintain a suite of local rules focused on preventing disease”.
In December, the Lewis and Clark County Board of Health adopted emergency rules and regulations meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the county. These emergency rules include the requiring of face coverings, restriction on events, and other, location-specific requirements. The county said these tools are necessary to ensure that businesses operate safely and to avoid lockdown scenarios.
The emergency regulations rely on a set of triggering criteria before they are enacted, including stresses on the health care system, testing capacities and community compliance. Each of the criteria used to trigger the emergency regulations center on data taken from the health department’s Local COVID-19 Decision Making Dashboard. Under the current emergency rules and regulations, face coverings are required in the county.
If the state masking mandate is lifted, Lewis and Clark County will continue to institute a local face covering rule until such time as local data suggests there is a clear reduction in community spread of the virus.
For more information and the complete Emergency Rules and Regulations, you can click here.
For the most current available data on local COVID-19 cases, or to view the Local COVID-19 Decision Making Dashboard you can visit their website.
Lewis and Clark Public Health continues to urge people to do the right thing to protect the community, and to practice what has been learned over the last few months, such as physical distancing, wearing a face covering, avoiding large gatherings, washing hands and sanitizing surfaces to protect yourselves and others.
If you have questions you can call Lewis and Clark Public Health at (406) 457-8900.