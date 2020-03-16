MISSOULA - Effective Tuesday, March 17, the Good Food store in Missoula is modifying their hours and adjusting services amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Good Food Store will be closing two hours early with the new hours being 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow employees to thoroughly disinfect the store and stock incoming product.
The Good Food store has also suspended their self-serve food bar stations and their food sampling program until further notice. They have also decided to close their cafe seating area, as well as pulling all testers in their health and beauty department.
In addition to these precautions, the Good Food Store has also enhanced their cleaning and disinfection protocol. Employees will be cleaning surfaces like shopping carts, basket handles, check stands, bulk bins and bulk utensils more frequently than before.
"The Good Food Store is a uniquely homegrown Missoula business and we take seriously our responsibility to our customers and staff," said Teresa Drew, marketing director. "We are committed to doing all we can to serve and support our community during this exceptional time. We continue to encourage all staff and customers to follow the CDC and Missoula City-County Health Department for ways to protect yourself and those around you."