No matter who you’re quarantined with, being locked up inside of your home for weeks on end can be exhausting. The Blackfeet Reservation is now three days in to their 14-day mandatory shutdown.
"We know these are tough times for many people, but we also know many people are very resilient."
Local psychiatrist, Doctor Hans Watson with University Elite, tells us about the potential mental impacts a shutdown like this can have on families, and how everyone can positively make it through. He’s sharing some simple healthy ways Blackfeet Nation can cope during their second quarantine.
"Make sure there's purpose in your day instead of just sitting around."
He says keeping normal work and virtual learning routines can help. The loss of in-person social connection can be especially tough on kids and teenagers who might not know how to direct that frustration, in turn causing parents to feel uneasy too.
"Eventually those walls will feel like they're closing in on the entire group and it's going to be because of that isolation."
According to Dr. Watson, looking forward to a simple reward at the end of the day can be an important and easy morale booster. These activities can be simple and cost-efficient; like reading a book or watching a movie together, playing a game as a family, or camping in your own backyard for a change of scenery if the weather is nice that night.
Dr. Watson adds, open discussion of daily struggles early-on can help long term mental health if major issues are addressed quickly. Spending more time together can potentially heighten family tensions or magnify problems at home that were already present before the quarantine period. He’s offering ways to handle tough situations, and also reminding everyone Tele-health calls are always an option.
"Reach out to people that you love, talk to them about how frustrating that it is, but also balance that with the positive that you've been able to identify. If you have a purpose, a reward, and then share what you're going through in a way of connecting with others, you just might be able to endure this and create a positive memory from this. If you find that you're past the point where you can deal with it, that's a time to reach out to loved ones or even the professional help that's available to you with your healthcare provider or local therapist."