GREAT FALLS- With the COVID-19 outbreak practically wiping the shelves of all grocery stores clean, we made some calls to local shops to see when they get trucks in and what you can expect to find.
Right now, Albertsons gets trucks in every day, and they are doing what they can to supply you with the things you need.
2 J’s has grocery trucks come in 3 times a week, which is roughly every other day. However, when speaking with them on the phone they did tell us toilet paper is not on the truck for this evening and they are out of stock. So they more than likely won’t have any toilet paper for the foreseeable future.
Walmart gets a truck every evening but were not able to specify when they get specific items. they do sell out quickly and their customer service representative told KFBB that the best time to get there is right away in the morning before everything is picked over.
Super One Foods received a truck Tuesday night and they said that it did not have toilet paper. They get truck 3 times a week and are hoping toilet paper is on the truck that comes in Friday morning.