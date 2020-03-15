MISSOULA - Entertainment promotion and production company, Logjam Presents, announced it's postponing all live events for the next 30 days in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
The decision impacts concerts in Missoula and Bozeman.
The information from Logjam is included below:
Given the recent news regarding COVID-19, we want to let you know that we are taking this seriously and are taking as many preventative measures as possible to protect our patrons and community. We also need to inform you that this may impact upcoming events.
As of Saturday, March 14, 2020, all live events for following 30 days have been postponed.
Ticket holders for events during this time period are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as all tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refunds are also available for postponed events by emailing boxoffice@logjampresents.com. If tickets were purchased in person from the Top Hat or Rockin’ Rudy’s, refunds will be available at the Top Hat box office starting Monday, March 16th. Additional questions regarding ticketing can be directed to boxoffice@logjampresents.com.
Safety of our customers, as well as the safety of the communities in which we operate, is our highest priority. While the impact of postponing all of the events at our venues is not ideal, we feel it is in the most effective way to help curtail the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and remain in contact with local state and government health officials.
The Top Hat Restaurant & Bar in downtown Missoula will continue to operate with increased sanitation efforts. As always, all items are available for take out by calling (406) 728-9865.