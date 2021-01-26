As several businesses and organizations join a lawsuit against the Missoula County Board of Health, one plaintiff, the Lolo Community Center, wants out saying their board never approved joining the lawsuit.
The community center's name has appeared on court documents as a plaintiff suing the board of health. On Tuesday the board held an open meeting to discuss what to do next.
At the end of the meeting the board decided to withdraw from the lawsuit with a vote of 3-2, that decision came after over and hour of rowdy discussion.
Many Lolo community members spoke in favor of the lawsuit and others, while were opposed, one even called for the president of the board, Warren Kingdon to step down from his position. Through the night discussion got off topic many times and board members had to reminded the public they were here to discuss if the way the community center entered the lawsuit followed their bylaws.
"The board of directors need to go to the other room and take a second to look at the bylaws before we jump into something," Community Center Treasurer Don Sachs said after the discussion.
Even before the meeting started tension was high when a group of anti-maskers entered the building and refused to social distance. Kingdon said he was not going to force anyone to wear a mask while inside, so another board member, Steph Walthers took it into her own hand. After her and the crowd exchanged some heated words Walther said she no longer felt safe and resigned from the board effective immediately. y outside
"When the board president, who basically started this whole mess, refused to ask people to put on masks, I thought it was such a sign of disrespect to the community I decided to leave and resign," former board member Walthers said outside the community center.
The meeting started at 7p.m. and the vote came just before 9, the lawsuit was the only topic on the agenda. At the end of the meeting the board lost one member, Kingdon will keep his position as board president, and the Lolo Community Center is no longer a plaintiff in the lawsuit against the Missoula County Board of Health.